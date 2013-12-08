Auburn, Florida State to meet in BCS title game in Pasadena

Auburn (12-1) comes in on a nine-game winning streak, but the Tigers have had some close calls. They won their third game by scoring on a TD pass with 10 seconds left against Mississippi State. The winning touchdown against Texas A&M, their sixth victory, came with 1:09 left. Auburn's 10th win came via a tipped pass with 18 seconds left against Georgia. Then came the 11th win, in the Iron Bowl against archrival Alabama, when Chris Davis returned a missed field goal 100 yards (actually, it was 109, but the NCAA doesn't count yardage in the end zone) on the final play of the game.