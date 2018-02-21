 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ask 5: Who has most riding on 2018 NFL Combine interviews?

Published: Feb 21, 2018 at 04:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Aside from the medical evaluation for prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine (March 2-5 on NFL Network), the most important part of the event from a scouting standpoint is the interview, not the workout. The interviews take place each night. They're a good opportunity for clubs to get questions answered and begin to learn more about these prospects.

In my years as a scout, I saw some prospects alleviate concerns during these 15-minute sessions, and I saw others be removed from our draft board based on their handling of the questions.

With that in mind, and this year's combine a week away, I reached out to five NFL personnel executives with this question: Which player in the 2018 NFL Draft has the most riding on his combine interviews? Here are their answers.

Executive 1: UCLA QB Josh Rosen
"I feel like Baker Mayfield will have the confidence and charisma to carry a room in a quick interview setting. Rosen could be polarizing. Intelligent but no telling how he will come across. Gut feel is that half the room is turned off and other half is impressed."

Executive 2: Rosen
"First impressions can set the tone for the spring, and he could easily dazzle a team in a 15-minute first interview. I'd expect him to excel in that arena."

Executive 3: LSU edge rusher Arden Key
"Key really needs to explain what happened last offseason and talk about where he is now. He was the biggest disappointment of the 2017 season."

Executive 4: Key
"People have to meet the person and see if he can explain everything that's happened over the last two years. He needs to gain the trust of the decision makers. When right, he's a special talent."

Executive 5: Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield
"It's a big opportunity for Mayfield. Let's see if he owns up to his past incidents and how he conducts himself."

Summary: That's two votes apiece for Rosen and Key, and one vote for Mayfield.

Conclusion: I'm not surprised to see these three players mentioned. Each is immensely talented, and the questions will be different for all three of them.

For Rosen, teams will want to get a better feel for his personality/intangibles that have been the subject of criticism. For Key, the questions will likely be related to the leave of absence he took from the team last offseason and his disappointing 2017 season. For Mayfield, it comes down to maturity. Is he mature enough to handle what will be asked of him at the next level?

I think all three players could go a long way to alleviating concerns with good team interviews in Indianapolis. However, that is just a starting point for them. Any team that's interested in selecting these players will definitely schedule team visits to the facility where they can delve a lot deeper than they're able to in a 15-minute interview session at the combine.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.