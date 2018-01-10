Ask 5: Which draft prospect helped himself most in postseason?

Published: Jan 10, 2018 at 06:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

We witnessed several incredible individual performances during the college football bowl season. Among some of the highlights: We saw 200-yard rushers (San Diego State's Rashaad Penny), multiple 300-yard passers (including USC's Sam Darnold and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph) and we've also seen some incredible defensive performances (Alabama's Da'Ron Payne, Georgia's Roquan Smith, etc.).

With that in mind, I reached out to 5 NFL personnel executives and asked them the following question: Which prospect helped himself the most with his postseason performance? Here are their answers.

Executive 1: Georgia RB Sony Michel
"Michel is a three-down back. I knew more about the other running backs coming into the bowl season, but I thought he stood out the most during the playoff. I was very impressed."

Executive 2: Wyoming QB Josh Allen
"Da'Ron Payne and Sony Michel were outstanding, but I thought the Wyoming QB helped himself the most. He's not perfect, but I loved that he chose to come back and compete with his team. He made some big-time throws in that game too."

Executive 3: Michel
"I think it might be Sony Michel. He was highly thought of before but he separated himself from Chubb and showed how talented he really is in those two bowl games."

Executive 4: Alabama DT Da'Ron Payne
"Payne had his best two games in the playoff. He was more productive and he was constantly around the ball in run support. He was more active as a pass rusher and generated a lot of push and pressure."

Executive 5: Michel
"I thought Michel was dominate on the big stage. There's nothing he can't do as a runner. He plays the game with passion and maybe the outcome of the championship would've been different if they didn't stop using him in the fourth quarter."

Summary: That's three votes for Michel and one apiece for Allen and Payne.

Conclusion: I can't argue with any of these picks. I was a huge Michel fan before the postseason, and he did nothing but help himself with his performances against Oklahoma and Alabama. Allen won some points for his competitiveness to come back from a shoulder injury and play in a lower-tier bowl game. Payne took his game to another level in the playoffs.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter at @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW