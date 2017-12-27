Ask 5: Which college coach would make best NFL head coach?

I was a little surprised there wasn't any mention of Urban Meyer, Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney. Those are the three most successful college coaches at the moment, but I think it's assumed they wouldn't be interested in making the move to the NFL. Jim Harbaugh is the other big name that never came up. That was also a surprise. If we do end up with double-digit job openings in the NFL, I think we will see at least one college coach accept a position at the next level. Who will it be? That's the great mystery.