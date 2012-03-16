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AP Source: Panthers agree with LB Onatolu

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 10:42 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with free agent linebacker Kenny Onatolu.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Friday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Financial terms of the deal were not available.

Onatolu spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, seeing action primarily as a special teams player. He's played in all 48 games with the Vikings but started only one. He has 44 career tackles.

The Panthers are in need of depth at linebacker after losing free agent Dan Connor to the Dallas Cowboys and not re-signing Jordan Senn.

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