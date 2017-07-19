Anthony Averett, Tarvarus McFadden lead top CFB CBs to watch

I felt like I was studying San Francisco 49ers third-round pick Ahkello Witherspoon all over again when I was watching Harris. Like Witherspoon, Harris has a tall, long frame that isn't necessarily gangly. He's a very good athlete. He's built like the new breed of longer corners coming up to challenge the size of NFL wide receivers. He has explosive burst out of his transitions that can close out receivers and keep him near the ball. His feet never get heavy on the grass and he has 28 passes defensed, including 7 INTs, over the last two seasons. Unfortunately, his lack of physicality and commitment as a tackler is also similar to Witherspoon's and he must address that at some point. Improved toughness could cause his stock to jump.