Answering questions on Cato, Clowney, top 5 QBs and more

This is the ultimate compliment when I say Jadeveon Clowney is a lot like Derrick Thomas when Thomas came out of Alabama in 1989. Many NFL evaluators considered Thomas the best defensive player in college football, maybe the best player overall, but he wasn't taken until the fourth pick in the draft behind four offensive players: Troy Aikman, Tony Mandarich and Barry Sanders. When Lawrence Taylor came out in 1981, tell me there was a better player than him in the decade before or after, yet he went No. 2 overall behind George Rogers.