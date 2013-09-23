Answering questions on Cato, Clowney, top 5 QBs and more

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 07:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

rakeem-kato-092313-ts.jpg

I love Twitter. There, just said it.

Most people my age abhor it, but what I love about Twitter is the same thing I love about going to games and being on the road: the interaction with fans. It allows me to receive and answer questions like this:

Now, most people, much less college football fans, have never heard of Cato, but in our preseason college football predictions, I picked Rakeem Cato to lead the nation in passing. He's got a nice target at Marshall in wide receiver Tommy Shuler, who was a teammate of his at Miami (Fla.) Central. The two have hooked up 33 times already this season for 367 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Cato is a slightly under 6-foot. He reminds me a little bit of Russell Wilson, but I don't think he's as good as the Seahawks quarterback. He moves around a lot and has a strong arm. A junior, he's a guy right now who would definitely be drafted if he were to come out. He definitely is a prospect, but it would be smart for him to stay in school, with all the quarterbacks coming out this year.

I don't like to rank underclassmen this early for a couple of reasons, but mainly because I don't do a deep study of them until they've declared for the draft. Here's how I'd rank my top five senior quarterbacks:

1. Alabama's AJ McCarron: McCarron is a game manager, but when Alabama needs a play, he can execute it (see game vs. Texas A&M). I don't think he can do what Andrew Luck does -- not many can -- but he can be successful in the NFL.

2. Miami's Stephen Morris: Perhaps with the exception of LSU's Zach Mettenberger, Morris has shown the biggest jump of any quarterback in college football, from last year to now. I ranked him No. 17 in my preseason Hot 100 seniors, and he'll rise even higher in my next revision.

3. Clemson's Tajh Boyd: He makes a very good scheme at Clemson run smoothly because of his athletic abilities.

4. Georgia's Aaron Murray: He will probably end up starting more games than any other quarterback in FBS history. A solid performer. I ranked him No. 34 in my Hot 100, right behind Boyd.

5. San Jose State's David Fales: He played well last year and is a little bit overmatched this season because he lacks talent around him. In order for him to be successful he needs help from his teammates. He is a good quarterback with an NFL future, but he can't do it by himself.

I am not a Logan Thomas fan. He's an OK quarterback, but he doesn't have enough touch or accuarcy when he throws. A lot of times people will talk glowingly about a QB like Thomas even though they've never seen him in person. That's what was happening with him two years ago. When you see him, and I have, he's physically impressive but has no accuracy.

Early last year he was talked about as a high first-round pick when he eventually enters the draft. I didn't see it that way. This is a sheep's game; there were a lot of followers with Thomas. He's a big guy and was considered by some the No. 1 tight end prospect coming out of high school in Lynchburg, Va. If you want a runner, he's a threat because of his size. He'll get drafted, but he's a big, stiff quarterback.

I think they need to look at defensive players. They need to get better players, and it probably starts by replacing MLB London Fletcher, who has slowed down this year. They should also look at offensive linemen.

The Wisconsin running back is already getting Heisman buzz, but that's sure to increase if he can have a big game this week at Ohio State. The true sophomore was part of a three-man rotation with Montee Ball and James White last year and is part of a two-man rotation with White this year, although many would argue he's the man in the Badgers' backfield despite having eight fewer carries.

He's a true Wisconsin product, having graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School, located south of Milwaukee, but he wasn't recruited nationally. A lot of regrets, I'm sure, around many campuses these days. He's averaging 11.8 yards per carry, a year after averaging 10 yards. He's better than White, more skilled and faster. We'll know a lot more about him -- and his Heisman hopes -- after the Ohio State game this week.

He's probably the best tight end, but again, he's a junior, and I haven't studied him completely. He was impressive on Saturday, playing just a little more than a quarter in Washington's 56-0 rout of Idaho State, catching five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He's big and athletic. He has some baggage; he was suspended for the season opener after pleading guilty to DUI charges in the offseason. He's got some time to stay clean before the draft if he decides to enter after this season. And he'll need to if he wants to get drafted high. The Aaron Hernandez situation has changed the climate.

This is the ultimate compliment when I say Jadeveon Clowney is a lot like Derrick Thomas when Thomas came out of Alabama in 1989. Many NFL evaluators considered Thomas the best defensive player in college football, maybe the best player overall, but he wasn't taken until the fourth pick in the draft behind four offensive players: Troy Aikman, Tony Mandarich and Barry Sanders. When Lawrence Taylor came out in 1981, tell me there was a better player than him in the decade before or after, yet he went No. 2 overall behind George Rogers.

The feeling these days is that you have to have a quarterback to win. Nothing wrong with that theory. You can win with a lesser players at other positions, but not at quarterback. Not in today's NFL.

You worry a little bit about Clowney's bone spurs, but if he checks out OK physically at the combine, safely assuming he enters the draft, he'll be a top-five pick.

I don't think what David Carr did in the NFL will have any effect whatsoever on what Derek does. His draft status will be on his own merits.

He looked pretty good against Boise State last week. I'm eager to see him aganst Colorado if that rained-out game is rescheduled. Colorado was the biggest threat on Fresno's schedule, including Boise State.

Fresno has a great system, but Carr's not a system QB. He does have a big advantage, however, playing in Fresno with all those great wide receivers. I had him No. 57 in my Hot 100, which at this point would put him in probably in the third round.

I didn't have Zach Mettenberger ranked in my preseason Hot 100 seniors. But when I saw him in person in Dallas vs. TCU, I was surprised with his mobility, and I didn't think he'd be as accurate as he was.

Cam Cameron has really helped his development at LSU. His future will depend on what else he absorbs from Cameron this year. He's a guy like Ryan Tannehill, who was underrated going into his senior year. Tannehill had a good season to finish out his college career and ended up being drafted in the first round.

I'm not saying that will happen to Mettenberger, but he has a chance if he continues to progress the way he did over the offseason.

Interesting note: Mettenberger plays Georgia this week in a huge SEC showdown. His mother is a secretary in the Georgia athletic office.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW