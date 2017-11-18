Another solid night for Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk

For the season, Kirk now has 51 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns with one regular-season game remaining. His freshman (80-1,009-7) and sophomore (83-928-9) campaigns were more prolific, but with inexperience at quarterback this season, Texas A&M has struggled to get Kirk his customary share of touches. He's been dynamic as a punt returner with an average of nearly 22 yards per return, but opposing punters have limited him to just eight returns.