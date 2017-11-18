Another solid night for Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk

Published: Nov 18, 2017 at 03:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

It's been a solid-but-unspectacular year for Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk, and in a 31-24 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, the Aggies junior turned in a performance befitting his season.

Kirk caught five passes for 77 yards to boost the Aggies' passing attack on a night when its running game managed just 119. It was the 37th consecutive game Kirk's caught at least two passes, the longest active streak in the FBS. He also drew a pass interference call early in the third quarter on a back-shoulder throw to give the Aggies a first down on the Ole Miss 31.

Ole Miss had more success containing Kirk's return skills, holding him to 47 kickoff return yards on three attempts, and only two yards on his only punt return. Kirk is among the top underclassmen in college football, and has shown impressive leadership in a junior season in which his production has been off his career pace. Kirk will decide after the season whether to apply for early eligibility for the 2018 NFL Draft.

For the season, Kirk now has 51 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns with one regular-season game remaining. His freshman (80-1,009-7) and sophomore (83-928-9) campaigns were more prolific, but with inexperience at quarterback this season, Texas A&M has struggled to get Kirk his customary share of touches. He's been dynamic as a punt returner with an average of nearly 22 yards per return, but opposing punters have limited him to just eight returns.

Kirk and the Aggies close the regular season next week at LSU.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW