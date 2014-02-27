Andre Williams, Jordan Matthews lead overlooked combine stars

McKinnon (5-8 7/8, 209 pounds) is built like a fire hydrant. He's short but is really well put together, and his speed and strength really attracted my attention. He was timed officially at 4.41 in the 40, and he threw the bar up 32 times (actually, 34 times, but two reps weren't counted because he didn't get the bar up all the way). He doesn't have very good hands (8 5/8 inches), but with his speed and strength, somebody will find a position for him and bring him to training camp, and his athleticism is sure to excite a lot of people.