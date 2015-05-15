Analyzing likely replacements for non-Power Five draft picks

It wasn't just the big boys in the Power Five leagues that produced a number of players in the 2015 NFL Draft as front offices scoured schools big and small across the country once again. The American (AAC) had 11 draftees this year to pace the Group of Five leagues, followed closely by the Mountain West with 10 players. Conference USA had six draftees this year but UAB, which has dropped its football program, had two of those players selected. FCS (17), Division II (2) and Division III (1) also all produced a player, including second-roundersJaquiski Tartt from Samford and Ali Marpet from tiny Hobart.
Here's a look at all of the draft picks from schools outside the Power Five conferences and who is in line to replace them this fall.
THE AMERICAN
Connecticut
CB Byron Jones
Round 1 (27), Dallas Cowboys
Possibilities: Sophomore Jamar Summers (6-0, 177) started the final five games last season after Jones suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Summers' play was impressive for a true freshman, and he appears to have a bright future.
WR Geremy Davis
Round 6 (186), New York Giants
Possibilities: UConn lost both its starting wide receivers, but it's not as if the Huskies were all that impressive throwing the ball anyway. Davis and fellow senior Deshon Foxx were the only Huskies with at least 30 receptions -- and they combined for just 74. Junior Noel Thomas (6-1, 193) should be the go-to guy this fall in Davis' absence; he had a big day (two TD receptions) in UConn's shocking upset of UCF last season. While Thomas appears to be a talented player, the question -- as always with the Huskies -- is whether UConn has a quarterback who can adequately throw the ball.
East Carolina
WR Justin Hardy
Round 4 (107), Atlanta Falcons
Possibilities: ECU has slightly tweaked its offense with the departure of coordinator Lincoln Riley to Oklahoma. While the alignments might not necessarily be the same, the Pirates still are going to throw it around, and junior Isaiah Jones (6-1, 197) will be expected to take over Hardy's go-to receiver role. Jones is used to being a target -- he has 143 career receptions -- but he has averaged barely 10 yards a reception and needs to be more than just a possession guy this fall. Senior TE Bryce Williams (6-6, 258), who had 18 receptions last season, should become a bigger part of the passing attack with Hardy's departure.
Memphis
CB Bobby McCain
Round 5 (145), Miami Dolphins
Possibilities: Memphis lost both starting cornerbacks, and juniors Chauncey Lanier (5-10, 183) and Dontrell Nelson (6-1, 170) will go into fall camp as the projected starters. Nelson served as McCain's backup last season, and while he could stand to add some bulk, his height is a positive.
DE Martin Ifedi
Round 7 (227), St. Louis Rams
Possibilities: Junior Latarius Brady (6-2, 275), who began his Memphis career as a tight end before moving to the defensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2013, emerged from spring drills atop the depth chart at Ifedi's old spot. Brady was productive in a reserve role last season, finishing with 30 tackles. His pass-rush skills need to show up this fall, though.
Tulane
CB Lorenzo Doss
Round 5 (164), Denver Broncos
Possibilities: Tulane lost three of its top four corners from last season, and junior Richard Allen (5-9, 178) was atop the depth chart at Doss' old spot following spring practice. Allen played in seven games last season, and given that he is majoring in cell and molecular biology, it seems unlikely he will be overwhelmed with his responsibilities.
CB Taurean Dixon
Round 7 (251), Denver Broncos
Possibilities: Dixon actually was Tulane's nickel back last season, when the Green Wave used a ton of five-DB sets. That role seems likely to be filled by one of two redshirt freshmen, either Donnie Lewis (5-11, 170) or Stephon Lofton (5-11, 195).
UCF
WR Breshad Perriman
Round 1 (26), Baltimore Ravens
Possibilities: UCF's receiving corps took a giant hit, with the Knights losing their top four receivers, including Perriman, who led them in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs. The top three receivers this season likely will be junior Taylor Oldham (6-1, 200), sophomore Jordan Akins (6-3, 237) and redshirt freshman Tre'Quan Smith (6-1, 180), who drew spring praise from normally close-mouthed UCF coach George O'Leary. Akins played four seasons of minor league baseball in the Texas Rangers' organization before returning to football last season. While the trio has potential, they also combined for just 15 receptions last season.
SS Clayton Geathers
Round 4 (109), Indianapolis Colts
Possibilities: Geathers was a four-year starter, and sophomore Jordan Franks (6-3, 225) will head into fall camp as the leading contender to replace him. Franks has excellent size and played in all 13 games as a reserve last fall. He was more accomplished as a wide receiver than as a defensive back in high school.
USF
OLB Reshard Cliett
Round 6 (211), Houston Texans
Possibilities: USF has changed its defense, going from a 3-4 to a 4-2-5, so Cliett's old outside linebacker spot is gone in the new scheme. Cliett was USF's best pass rusher, and the hope is sophomore DE Josh Black (6-2, 228) can become a good edge rusher. Black played in the final five games last season as a true freshman, and that growth continued when he turned in a solid performance in spring drills.
C Austin Reiter
Round 7 (222), Washington Redskins
Possibilities: Sophomore Cameron Ruff (6-3, 303) backed up Reiter last season and is expected to take over for him this season. Ruff did start one game at guard last season as an injury replacement. He is known as a good run blocker.
BIG SKY
Eastern Washington
OL Jake Rodgers
Round 7 (225), Atlanta Falcons
Possibilities:The massive 6-foot-7, 300-pound Cassidy Curtis was listed as Rodgers' backup and figures to get the first crack at filling the right tackle void. Senior T.J. Boatright might also be an option.
CAA
Towson
CB Tye Smith
Round 5 (170), Seattle Seahawks
Possibilities:Starting safety Donnell Lewis was listed at cornerback so he is likely to fill one corner spot. Juleon Killikelly-Lee has starting experience and Jahmal Pardner would provide some length to the other corner spot.
Delaware
TE Nick Boyle
Round 5 (171), Baltimore Ravens
Possibilities:Boyle's duties figure to be split between Brandon Whaley (the better blocker) and Ryley Angeline (the better pass catcher) but there are a number of other tight ends who could contribute.
William and Mary
WR Tre McBride
Round 7 (245), Tennessee Titans
Possibilities:Former Virginia Tech transfer Christian Reeves has the ability to take over as the No. 1 receiver while speedster DeVonte Dedmon should be the one who stretches the field like McBride used to.
CONFERENCE USA
Florida Atlantic
CB D'Joun Smith
Round 3 (65), Indianapolis Colts
Possibilities: Smith's spot in the starting lineup likely will go to sophomore Raekwon Williams (5-11, 174), though sophomore Reggie Brown (5-11, 170) -- who missed spring practice recovering from knee surgery -- will be in the mix in fall camp. Smith's spot as FAU's "lockdown corner" will go to senior Cre'von LeBlanc (5-11, 175), who is coming off a solid junior season and has pro potential.
Marshall
CB Darryl Roberts
Round 7 (247), New England Patriots
Possibilities: Senior Keith Baxter (6-0, 192) is expected to take over for Roberts. He was a part-time starter last fall after missing the 2013 season with a shoulder injury. Baxter -- who started nine games in 2012 -- has yet to play a full season because of injuries. Sophomore Antavis Rowe (5-10, 165) and redshirt freshman Chris Williams-Hall (6-0, 183) are in the mix for the starting corner job and the role of nickel back.
Rice
DT Christian Covington
Round 6 (216), Houston Texans
Possibilities: The Owls already have experienced life without Covington, who missed the final five games last season with a knee injury. Senior Ross Winship (6-4, 295) took over for Covington last season and is scheduled to start this season, too. Talented senior DT Stuart Mouchantaf (6-3, 290), who missed last season recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2013, is expected to be healthy this fall and line up next to Winship. His return will help mitigate Covington's loss.
Southern Miss
DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Round 6 (217), Kansas City Chiefs
Possibilities: The Golden Eagles lost both their starting tackles. Wil Freeman (6-6, 261) and converted senior Michael Smith (6-4, 277), who was moved from defensive end in the spring, were the top two guys on the depth chart at tackle after spring practice. Freeman started four times in 2013 when Nunez-Roches was injured, but he could stand to add more bulk. Sophomore Rod Crayton (6-1, 287) is a guy to watch in fall camp.
FBS INDEPENDENTS
Navy
LS Joe Cardona
Round 5 (166), New England Patriots
Possibilities:Junior Josh Antol emerged atop the depth chart as the starting long snapper heading into fall camp.
Notre Dame
TE Ben Koyack
Round 7 (229), Jacksonville Jaguars
Possibilities:Durham Smythe enters 2015 as the most well-rounded of the options at tight end while Tyler Luatua has the option to see the field quite a bit more after being a part of the game plan in the bowl win over LSU. Freshman Aliz'e Jones has plenty of hype surrounding him as he heads to South Bend and could be the answer, too.
LIBERTY LEAGUE (DIII)
Hobart
OL Ali Marpet
Round 2 (61), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Possibilities:Junior Matthew Mancuso brings similar size to Marpet and is in line to man the left tackle spot for the Statesmen.
MEAC
Delaware State
DT Rodney Gunter
Round 4 (116), Arizona Cardinals
Possibilities:Junior Frankie Glenn or sophomore Michael Hurd each has the size to fill in for Gunter, but there are a number of options for the Hornets to consider along the defensive line.
MAC
Buffalo
DT Kristjan Sokoli
Round 6 (214), Seattle Seahawks
Possibilities:The Bulls are switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 under a new coaching staff so nobody will exactly fill Sokoli's shoes, but Max Perisse and Brandon Crawford appear to be in line to start at defensive tackle.
Central Michigan
DT Leterrius Walton
Round 6 (199), Pittsburgh Steelers
Possibilities:After a few years of being a rotation player, Shafer Johnson will be asked to step up to man the middle as a senior.
Miami (Ohio)
CB Quinten Rollins
Round 2 (62), Green Bay Packers
Possibilities:Sophomore Bert Birdsall saw some action last season and figures to take Rollins' role on what should be a veteran secondary for the Redhawks.
Northern Illinois
WR Da'Ron Brown
Round 7 (233), Kansas City Chiefs
Possibilities:The Huskies have no issues with depth and should find a number of players who can replace the production of Brown. Tommy Lee Lewis figures to be fully healthy and take one spot alongside Aregeros Turner and Juwan Brescacin while transfer Kenny Golladay could add some size to the position, too.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois State
TE James O'Shaughnessy
Round 5 (173), Kansas City Chiefs
Possibilities:Sophomore Michael Clements is the only tight end with a start under his belt among a young crop of tight ends, but senior John Nicholson might also be in the mix.
Southern Illinois
TE MyCole Pruitt
Round 5 (143), Minnesota Vikings
Possibilities:Pruitt leaves tremendous shoes to fill, but the Salukis will hope a number of inexperienced players can step up in a new up-tempo offense. Junior Shaq Findlater and senior Josh Skadeland have the most experience, but sophomore John Gardner could be a receiving threat, too.
North Dakota State
LB Kyle Emanuel
Round 5 (153), San Diego Chargers
Possibilities:Junior Brad Ambrosius already has starting experience under his belt and should help contribute to another FCS title run for the Bison.
Northern Iowa
RB David Johnson
Round 3 (86), Arizona Cardinals
Possibilities:Former Rutgers running back Savon Huggins might finally get his chance to shine in replacing Johnson after an up-and-down career in New Jersey. Darrian Miller, another FBS transfer, was second on the team in rushing last season and will also be in the mix.
MOUNTAIN WEST
Boise State
RB Jay Ajayi
Round 5 (149), Miami Dolphins
Possibilities:The Broncos will likely go from workhorse back to committee after the departure of Ajayi. Sophomore Jeremy McNichols might be considered the front-runner to start with Devan Demas, Jack Fields and Charles Bertoli also splitting carries.
Colorado State
OT Ty Sambralio
Round 2 (59), Denver Broncos
Possibilities:Senior Sam Carlson is likely to flip from right tackle to the left side and occupy Sambralio's old spot.
QB Garrett Grayson
Round 3 (75), New Orleans Saints
Possibilities:Nick Stevens is the slight favorite to take over for Grayson with new coach Mike Bobo, but he will have to fight off a challenge from Coleman Key in fall camp.
Fresno State
DT Tyeler Davison
Round 5 (154), New Orleans Saints
Possibilities:The departure of Davison and his backup forced some shuffling along the defensive line. Nate Madsen will get first crack inside, but he could be part of a rotation featuring Ryan Steele and freshman Jaleel Carter.
S Derron Smith
Round 6 (197), Cincinnati Bengals
Possibilities:Junior Dalen Jones likely stays in his strong safety spot while Smith's backup Shannon Edwards will likely fill the starting free safety position despite missing spring practices with an injury.
OL Cody Wichmann
Round 6 (215), St. Louis Rams
Possibilities:Sophomore Alan Gonzalez would be the next man up as a young option to joint a relatively experienced offensive line despite the loss of both guards this offseason.
Hawaii
RB Joey Iosefa
Round 7 (231), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Possibilities:Junior Steven Lakalaka will assume the starting running back role for the Warriors with a number of other veterans getting reps as well.
San Diego State
OL Terry Poole
Round 4 (130), Seattle Seahawks
Possibilities:Senior Pearce Slater is a candidate to move over from right tackle or mammoth junior Kwayde Miller could be the replacement for Poole on the blindside.
San Jose State
DB Akeem King
Round 7 (249), Atlanta Falcons
Possibilities:The Spartans won't have a huge drop off in the secondary with so many experienced players returning, plus seniors Simon Connette or Vincent Miles taking over King's old safety spot.
Wyoming
LB Mark Nzeocha
Round 7 (236), Dallas Cowboys
Possibilities:Lucas Wacha filled in as the strong side linebacker when Nzeocha went down with an ACL and will be the lone veteran starter in the position group for the Cowboys.
NORTHEAST
Monmouth
WR Neal Sterling
Round 7 (220), Jacksonville Jaguars
Possibilities:Here's an option to replace Sterling at wide receiver: Reggie White Jr. No he's not the son of thatReggie White, but rather the former defensive lineman of the same name who spent four years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers after being a sixth-round pick. Juco transfer DeAndre Black and sophomores Matt Choi and Romeo Harris are also in line to start.
OHIO VALLEY
Tennessee State
OL Robert Myers
Round 5 (176), Baltimore Ravens
Possibilities:Iowa State transfer Duaron Williams could take over the position if redshirt freshman Thomas Burton doesn't win it in the fall.
OL Anthony Morris
Round 7 (218), Oakland Raiders
Possibilities:Sophomore Evan Clay might be the answer after starting down the stretch last season.
SOUTH ATLANTIC CONFERENCE
Mars Hill
Denzelle Goode
Round 7 (255), Indianapolis Colts
Possibilities:Senior Richard Taylor could be flipped from the right tackle spot if sophomore Chris Bumgarner doesn't win the job.
Newberry
LB Edmond Robinson
Round 7 (232), Minnesota Vikings
Possibilities:It will be difficult to find anybody to replace Robinson's versatility, but sophomore Will Elm might be the best option with a number of other smaller players also taking snaps.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Samford
S Jaquiski Tartt
Round 2 (46), San Francisco 49ers
Possibilities:Depending on how the new coaching staff wants to re-configure the secondary, sophomore Sam Pettway was Tartt's backup and will wind up the starter unless senior Josh Kimberlin slides from strong safety to free.
Tennessee-Chattanooga
LB Davis Tull
Round 5 (148), New Orleans Saints
Possibilities:Junior Keionta Davis is likely to fill the defensive end position that Tull played while senior Toyvian Brand is coming off a redshirt year and is expected to quickly contribute as well.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Central Arkansas
WR Dezmin Lewis
Round 7 (234), Buffalo Bills
Possibilities:The Bears will be noticeably smaller at the receiver position in 2015 with only sophomore starter Courtney Whitehead being listed over 6-foot-2. Desmond Smith is the leading returning receiver and could step up as the new No. 1 target.
Northwestern State
NT Deon Simon
Round 7 (223), New York Jets
Possibilities:Damon Medcafe took over for Simon when he went out with a knee injury down the stretch last year, but with the senior also gone the Demons will turn to DeMarcus Drumgo to man the middle of the defense alongside Randy Woodle.
SUN BELT
Louisiana-Lafayette
DL Christian Ringo
Round 6 (210), Green Bay Packers
Possibilities:Sophomore Taboris Lee backed up Ringo last season and got some good playing experience under his belt after appearing in all 13 games for the Ragin' Cajuns.
Texas State
CB Craig Mager
Round 3 (83), San Diego Chargers
Possibilities:Senior David Mims will likely remain as the top starter at cornerback while sophomore Dila Rosemond takes over Mager's old spot at boundary corner.
LB David Mayo
Round 5 (169), Carolina Panthers
Possibilities:Senior Jerrid Jeter-Gilmon already has four starts under his belt and extensive playing experience so he will more than likely step in the starting SAM backer.
SWAC
Texas Southern
CB Trey Walker
Round 4 (136), Baltimore Ravens
Possibilities:A number of juniors and sophomores will compete in fall camp to replace Walker.