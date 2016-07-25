Analyst strategies from 12-team fantasy football mock

1) I was between Nelson and Dez Bryant with my first pick. I sided with Nelson because when he and Rodgers are clicking, they're a top-three combo in the league. Add in the injury concerns with both Bryant AND his quarterback, and I went with the Packer superstar.

2) Speaking of injury concerns, I don't feel I have any with Jamaal Charles. I've seen him come back from an ACL injury before, so perhaps that's why I think he'll be fine this year.

3) My third and fourth picks were where I tried to solidify my "get a starter first" strategy by drafting Rodgers and Reed. I locked up the best fantasy quarterback in the game (he'll finish better than Cam Newton) and Reed, if he can stay healthy, is gaining ground on Gronkowski as the No. 1 tight end in fantasy as well.

4) The next two picks are where I didn't love my strategy. I think Matt Jones can be a sneaky good back this year and I'm trying to snag him as a flex in most of my leagues, but I think both Jones and Matthews are more RB3/WR3 than RB2/WR2, which I got stuck with here.