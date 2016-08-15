Analyst mock auction draft: Paying up for top WRs

I think this is the ideal way to build a team in an auction draft. You come out heavy-handed and hammer the wide receiver position, pick up values at the running back position and wait until your final bids before snagging a quarterback (I'm never paying more than $3/$200). One strategy I like to implement in auctions is to go after an unsexy player clearly being undervalued in the early going of the draft. Auction brings an increased psychological element to fantasy, and that's especially noticeable in the early bidding. That's how you end up with a strong option like Randall Cobb for $16 while others chase the new names or elite talents. Another thing I like to do is to nominate players I have no interest in winning early in the auction. In my opinion, Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins and DeVante Parker are overvalued at their current redraft ADPs. All three were among the first five players I nominated and went for more money than I've be willing to pay for acquiring their services. If there was one mistake I made it was my moves at tight end. I was fine with Julius Thomas at $7 but then got into a bidding war later on for Tyler Eifert, a move I wanted to make because those delayed gratification picks are much more tenable in auctions. However, I would have liked to have that $7 back that I spent on Thomas after seeing Dwayne Allen and others go for dirt cheap in the closing nominations.