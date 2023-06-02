Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami 

Cedrick Wilson hears the rumors about a potential trade or release from Miami, but the Dolphins receiver is at organized team activities to battle for a role.
"I work out every offseason to perform when the games come," Wilson said this week, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. "I want to be here. I'm here right now. That's what it's granted to be, so I'm going to give it my best."
Before the 2023 NFL Draft, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier admitted the club had received trade calls regarding Wilson. Yet, the receiver remains on the roster.
The $5 million guaranteed on his $7 million base salary in 2023 is what's kept Wilson on the Dolphins roster so far. Miami would likely have cut him months ago if he had no guaranteed money or a more petite figure.
The Dolphins inked Wilson to a three-year, $22.05 million contract days before the Tyreek Hill trade materialized in March 2022. With Hill and Jaylen Waddle seeing most of the targets, Wilson ended up the odd man out. The 27-year-old generated 12 catches for 136 yards and no scores in 15 games last season. He averaged 15.4 offensive snaps per contest, per Next Gen Stats.
"When stats [aren't] there, it just feels like you're not playing football," Wilson said. "If I play, then the numbers are going to match."
The Dolphins brought in slot receiver Braxton Berrios and speedster Robbie Chosen (Anderson) to compete for the No. 3 receiver role. Miami wouldn't have made those moves if it was confident Wilson was the guy this season.
But all the veteran wideout can do is put his head down and keep working toward improving those 2022 stats.
"I'm not sure what they talk about, the agent and the [front office]," Wilson said of the trade talks. "But for me, I just told them, like, 'Let me know whatever goes on after the fact. I'm at work, so don't bother with it every day.'"