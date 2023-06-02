Around the NFL

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami 

Published: Jun 02, 2023 at 08:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cedrick Wilson hears the rumors about a potential trade or release from Miami, but the Dolphins receiver is at organized team activities to battle for a role.

"I work out every offseason to perform when the games come," Wilson said this week, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. "I want to be here. I'm here right now. That's what it's granted to be, so I'm going to give it my best."

Before the 2023 NFL Draft, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier admitted the club had received trade calls regarding Wilson. Yet, the receiver remains on the roster.

Related Links

The $5 million guaranteed on his $7 million base salary in 2023 is what's kept Wilson on the Dolphins roster so far. Miami would likely have cut him months ago if he had no guaranteed money or a more petite figure.

The Dolphins inked Wilson to a three-year, $22.05 million contract days before the Tyreek Hill trade materialized in March 2022. With Hill and Jaylen Waddle seeing most of the targets, Wilson ended up the odd man out. The 27-year-old generated 12 catches for 136 yards and no scores in 15 games last season. He averaged 15.4 offensive snaps per contest, per Next Gen Stats.

"When stats [aren't] there, it just feels like you're not playing football," Wilson said. "If I play, then the numbers are going to match."

The Dolphins brought in slot receiver Braxton Berrios and speedster Robbie Chosen (Anderson) to compete for the No. 3 receiver role. Miami wouldn't have made those moves if it was confident Wilson was the guy this season.

But all the veteran wideout can do is put his head down and keep working toward improving those 2022 stats.

"I'm not sure what they talk about, the agent and the [front office]," Wilson said of the trade talks. "But for me, I just told them, like, 'Let me know whatever goes on after the fact. I'm at work, so don't bother with it every day.'"

Related Content

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise'

Despite Ravens GM Eric DeCosta insisting the team still wants Patrick Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City. Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team'

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise's thinking on the decision.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Tom Brady on Thursday said he will be back in Foxborough for the New England Patriots' home opener as the team honors their former legendary quarterback.

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he has 'no anxiety' about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't sweating the situation surrounding QB Jimmy Garoppolo's injured foot, which required surgery this offseason after signing with Las Vegas.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More