Alabama WR Amari Cooper visits Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have been most closely associated with quarterbacks and defensive linemen in the 2015 NFL Draft, but could the franchise be interested in adding a top-flight wide receiver in Round 1?
The team has met with the consensus top two wide receivers available, as Alabama's Amari Cooper visited Wednesday, per the Tennessean's Jim Wyatt, after West Virginia's Kevin White visited last week.
NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock rates White No. 1 and Cooper No. 2 in his positional rankings, while fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks White and Cooper as the second- and third-best prospects in the draft.
The consensus among mock drafts of NFL Media analysts is that the club will take USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams at No. 2, but Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota and Florida edge rusher Dante Fowler, Jr., are among the other options the team could consider with the pick.
There's also the possibility that the team will trade back with another franchise wanting to grab Mariota.
The second overall pick wouldn't be too high of a price for Cooper, given that he's viewed as one of the safest players in the draft, but it seems more likely that he would be a candidate for the team if it moves down the board a few spots while remaining in the top 10.