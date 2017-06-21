Alabama's Tony Brown to compete for spot on U.S. track team

Brown is an exceptional athlete and one of the fastest players in college football, although playing time has been hard to come by for much of his career. He was suspended by the NCAA for the first four games of 2016, but saw the most extensive action of his career later in the season after safety Eddie Jackson, now a Chicago Bears rookie, was lost to a leg injury. Brown, a senior this fall, exited spring practice working with the first-team defense as a nickelback.