Alabama OT Cyrus Kouandjio's body fat just 16 percent

During the Crimson Tide's media tour of its facility upgrades, a board indicating the body-fat percentages of Alabama's offensive linemen was photographed. And not surprisingly, Kouandjio's body-fat percentage was the best among UA's starters: just 16 percent. The board indicated that just 50 pounds of Kouandjio's 310-pound frame is fat, the sort of ratio NFL general managers will be highly attracted to when comparing Kouandjio to offensive tackle prospects who are battling weight issues.