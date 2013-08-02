Alabama OT Cyrus Kouandjio's body fat just 16 percent

It was certainly no secret that Alabama offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio maintains good physical condition.
At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, the Crimson Tide junior has always had a lean look about him, and that's one reason he's considered a high NFL draft pick if he opts to forego his senior year after the season. But on Thursday, fans got a rare glimpse of just how impressive Kouandjio's conditioning really is.
During the Crimson Tide's media tour of its facility upgrades, a board indicating the body-fat percentages of Alabama's offensive linemen was photographed. And not surprisingly, Kouandjio's body-fat percentage was the best among UA's starters: just 16 percent. The board indicated that just 50 pounds of Kouandjio's 310-pound frame is fat, the sort of ratio NFL general managers will be highly attracted to when comparing Kouandjio to offensive tackle prospects who are battling weight issues.
Talented Top 50
Daniel Jeremiah's look at college football's top 50 players includes eight from Alabama. Where does OT Cyrus Kouandjio rank? **More ...**
The board indicated UA offensive guard Anthony Steen, a senior expected to be chosen in next year's draft, maintains just 20 percent body fat. Steen lists at 6-3, 309 pounds.
Surprisingly, the most impressive listing on the board belonged to an incoming freshman, offensive lineman Grant Hill, who is carrying just 6 percent body fat at 300 pounds.
The first training camp practice for Alabama was Friday.