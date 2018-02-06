Alabama leads all schools with 14 invitees to 2018 NFL Combine

Published: Feb 06, 2018 at 02:50 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Coming off a national championship and with another impressive draft class coming for 2018, it comes as little surprise that Alabama will send more players to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine than any other school. The Crimson Tide has 14 combine invitees, the same number Michigan sent to Indianapolis last year to lead all schools in 2017.

Combine participants go through a wide range of evaluations by NFL clubs at the annual event, from medical exams to physical testing to psychological exams and personal interviews.

Here is a look at the 7 schools that will send 8 or more players to the combine. Click here to see the full list of 2018 combine participants.

Alabama (14): CB Anthony Averett, DB Tony Brown, LB Rashaan Evans, DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Robert Foster, DT Josh Frazier, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, DE Da'Shawn Hand, S Ronnie Harrison, DT Da'Ron Payne, WR Calvin Ridley, RB Bo Scarbrough, P J.K. Scott, CB Levi Wallace.

Ohio State (11): LB Jerome Baker, QB J.T. Barrett, TE Marcus Baugh, DE Jalyn Holmes, DE Sam Hubbard, OT Jamarco Jones, DE Tyquan Lewis, C Billy Price, CB Denzel Ward, S Damon Webb, LB Chris Worley.

Georgia (10): DT John Atkins, LB Davin Bellamy, LB Lorenzo Carter, RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, S Dominick Sanders, LB Roquan Smith, DT Trent Thompson, WR Javon Wims, OG Isaiah Wynn.

LSU (10): WR DJ Chark, OG Will Clapp, QB Danny Etling, RB Derrius Guice, CB Donte Jackson, LB Arden Key, OT K.J. Malone, CB Kevin Toliver, OT Toby Weathersby, RB Darrel Williams.

FSU (9): TE Ryan Izzo, S Derwin James, OT Rick Leonard, CB Tarvarus McFadden, DT Derrick Nnadi, LB Jake Pugh, DE Josh Sweat, WR Auden Tate, LB Matthew Thomas.

Miami (9): K Mike Badgley, WR Braxton Berrios, CB Dee Delaney, TE Chris Herndon, OT K.C. McDermott, DT R.J. McIntosh, DT Kendrick Norton, DE Chad Thomas, RB Mark Walton.

Penn State (8): DB Marcus Allen, DB Troy Apke, RB Saquon Barkley, LB Jason Cabinda, DB Chris Campbell, TE Mike Gesicki, DB Grant Haley, WR Daesean Hamilton.

