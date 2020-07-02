AFC West inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

TWO ADDITIONAL STORYLINES

How will the Chiefs approach the season as defending champions? After winning the Super Bowl, teams often deal with battling overconfidence and contract issues. I think the Chiefs are in good shape to handle the former but contract issues are another matter, and it's hard to predict how they will affect the team. For the Chiefs, it all starts with the workmanlike attitude of head coach Andy Reid. His business approach of being steady -- never getting too high or low in his emotions -- will set the tone. The way this offseason has gone -- with no celebratory tours or banquet circuits for players -- has probably kept everyone from getting overconfident in their chances to repeat. The key to keeping the right attitude rests in the hands of leaders Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu. They set a high standard with their work ethic and passion for the game. They will hold others accountable. The team could use that Tom Brady mentality of one title is NOT enough.

Chris Jones' contract situation. This is a huge concern for the defending Super Bowl champions. Jones received the franchise tag in March and hasn't signed his tender as of the publishing of this piece. He and the Chiefs have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, but my colleague Mike Garafolo recently reported that Jones views himself as a $20 million-per-year player and that there is "a lot of work to be done" for these sides to reach any sort of agreement. Jones has indicated he won't play if his contract demands aren't met, which wouldn't be an unprecedented move (SEE: Le'Veon Bell in 2018). Jones is a crucial piece on this defense: The Chiefs allowed six fewer points per game with Jones on the field than they did without him last season (he missed four games, including the Divisional Round of the playoffs). He's a dominant player when he wants to be, and in my opinion, was the key player in the defense's success down the stretch and in the postseason.