AFC South inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

IMPACT ROOKIES





Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver: T.Y. Hilton is still Indy's WR1, but look for the rookie to get a lot of playing time as the Colts sort things out in a receiving corps that also includes Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal. Pittman has excellent route-running ability and can catch contested throws.





Jonathan Taylor, running back: Taylor and Marlon Mack will give the Colts a talented one-two punch at running back. The rookie will compete for the starting position, but he will see considerable playing time even if he's not the RB1. The Colts want to emphasize the run game to cut down the number of pass plays and to set up play-action -- both things should help veteran Philip Rivers. Taylor is durable and gives the Colts a chance for more big plays out of the backfield. Look for them to get him involved in the passing game even though he had just 42 catches in his three seasons at Wisconsin.