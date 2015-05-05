AFC West draft grades: Raiders add key pieces for Derek Carr

2) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid and GM John Dorsey are prone to selecting prospects with the prototypical physical traits needed to survive in the NFL. Consequently, the Chiefs' draft board tends to look a little different than most, because size, length and athleticism are valued at a premium. First-round pick Marcus Peters certainly qualifies as a prototypical cover corner prospect, based on his physical dimensions and refined game, but questions about his attitude caused some to label him a character risk. If Kansas City can keep him heading in the right direction, Peters could become the lockdown corner the team has needed for years. Receiver Chris Conley (Round 3) is an interesting developmental prospect as a potential WR3. He is an explosive athlete with solid collegiate production, though he'll need to polish a few parts of his game to earn a significant role. Keep an eye on linebacker Ramik Wilson (Round 4) as an underrated player who carves out a niche as an eventual starter. GRADE: B