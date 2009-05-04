AFC South: Texans look for breakthrough after promising draft

The Titans attempted to address the huge void in the middle of their defense by selecting Sen'Derrick Marks in the second round (No. 62). Although he lacks the girth and athleticism of his predecessor (Albert Haynesworth), the Titans envision Marks as a possible contributor as part of a rotation at the spot. With a motor that runs low at times, Marks will need to pick up his game to give the Titans some of the playmaking they will need to replace on the inside.