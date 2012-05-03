AFC South draft grades: Texans get richer; Colts lay foundation

A tip of the hat should go to Ryan Grigson for assembling a draft class that will enable Andrew Luck to have immediate success as the Colts' new franchise quarterback. The selections of Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen give Luck a pair of dynamic tight ends to target over the middle of the field, while T.Y. Hilton provides him with the explosive home-run threat to feature on vertical throws. Vick Ballard is the big, physical runner needed to alleviate pressure on the passing game, and his presence could create big-play opportunities off play action. Although the reconstruction of the Colts remains a work in progress, this talented class of playmakers could serve as the foundation for a team that jumps back into contention quicker than anyone anticipates.