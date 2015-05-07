AFC South draft grades: Texans closing divisional gap on Colts

3) TENNESSEE TITANS: The Titans are ushering in a new era after selecting Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick. The Heisman Trophy winner gives the team an athletic playmaker with a high football IQ and underrated leadership skills to build around at quarterback. Although Tennessee will need to tweak its offensive philosophy to suit Mariota's talents, it is hard to fault the team for gambling on a touchdown maker with exceptional intangibles. Dorial Green-Beckham is a wild-card selection with extraordinary potential. DGB is arguably the most talented pass catcher in the draft, but a string of off-field incidents makes him a character risk. If he makes wise choices away from the facility, Green-Beckham could give the team a dominant WR1 to build around. The Titans found exceptional value on Day 3 in Jalston Fowler and David Cobb. The hard-hitting backs give the Titans the weaponry to adopt a power-based ground game to support Mariota. GRADE: B-