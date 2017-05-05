AFC South draft grades: Jaguars haul in top-notch talent (again)

» Round 1: (No. 12 overall) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson.

» Round 2: (57) Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt.

» Round 3: (89) D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas.

» Round 4: (130) Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell; (142) Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson.

» Round 5: (169) Treston Decoud, S, Oregon State.

» Round 7: (243) Kyle Fuller, C, Baylor.

In so many ways, this year's class is both a stunning admission of guilt by the Texans' front office for the Brock Osweiler fiasco and a wildly aggressive maneuver to make up for it. They were one of the few teams with a gut feeling about a quarterback in this class, and they made it happen. Rick Smith and Bill O'Brien are smart enough to realize they don't need Andrew Luck or Aaron Rodgers to make this team function properly. Watson's combination of steely nerves, movement ability and throw velocity should be just fine once he gets a chance. Remember, with adequate QB play this past year, the Texans could have taken out the Patriots in New England. Smith also used his last draft with high picks for a while to stockpile some foundational players, like Foreman and Cunningham -- if they're in win-soon mode, the grade for this draft might reveal itself sooner rather than later.