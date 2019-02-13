AFC North rookie grades: Browns, Ravens land core performers

Bates was the shining star of this class, starting all 16 games and racking up 111 tackles, seven passes defensed and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Bates garnered plenty of national praise, landing on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Hubbard has potential and could end up in a starting role in place of veteran Michael Johnson, who's headed for free agency again in 2019. Price was hampered by injuries -- first, a torn pectoral suffered during the NFL Scouting Combine, and later, a foot issue -- making it difficult to evaluate him after one season. The rest of the class didn't really produce. Tate didn't get to play much. Woodside is in the Alliance of American Football, slinging the ball for the San Antonio Commanders. Phillips was a special teamer who played in place of injured starters and did well with his limited chances. If Hubbard and Price end up being quality starters, this group gets a better grade. Right now, though, it's underwhelming.