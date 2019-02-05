AFC West rookie grades: Denver upgraded both sides of the ball

Round 1: (No. 5 overall) Bradley Chubb, DE, 16 games/16 starts.

Round 2: (40) Courtland Sutton, WR, 16 games/9 starts.

Round 3: (71) Royce Freeman, RB, 14 games/8 starts; (99) Isaac Yiadom, CB, 13 games/1 starts.

Round 4: (106) Josey Jewell, LB, 16 games/9 starts; (113) DaeSean Hamilton, WR, 14 games/5 starts.

Round 5: (156) Troy Fumagalli, TE, 0 games/0 starts.

Round 6: (183) Sam Jones, OG, 5 games/0 starts; (217) Keishawn Bierria, LB, 16 games/0 starts.

Round 7: (226) Dave Williams, RB, 6 games/0 starts (with Jacksonville).

Notable rookie FA signings: Phillip Lindsay, RB 15 games/8 starts.



A year after Denver's draft netted the team exactly one legitimate contributor (Garett Bolles), the Broncos came away with a solid haul. Chubb was lost in the shuffle of the season, but he was an impact player opposite Von Miller, racking up 60 tackles and 12 sacks as a rookie. Sutton is the new jump-ball winner Denver sorely needed, and Freeman was one half of a rookie backfield that looks to be set for years to come. Lindsay was the best addition of the entire class, and he came via free agency. Jewell was a great find in the fourth round, starting nine games and appearing in all 16 contests while growing into a starting linebacker. Hamilton found success in spots and Bierria is a solid depth linebacker. Yiadom had an up-and-down season, as a player you noticed more for his mistakes than his positive contributions. The Lindsay pickup, combined with the Chubb selection, carries this grade.



Combine/free agency focus: Missouri QB product Drew Lock is shooting up the board (because of course), and he could find a match with John Elway, as Case Keenum has only one year left on his deal and is clearly a bridge quarterback. Offensive line still needs to be addressed, starting with right tackle. Much of Denver's defense is good to go, but Bradley Roby's underwhelming play opens the door for the Broncos to at least consider the cornerback position. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a personal favorite of mine, is entering the last year of his contract and could be a candidate for a salary-related cut (even though he's still more than productive) -- though Denver has a good amount of space to work with, even if they keep him on the roster.