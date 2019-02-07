AFC South rookie grades: Colts' revival fueled by fine draft class

Round 1: (No. 29 overall) Taven Bryan, DT, 16 games/1 start.

Round 2: (61) D.J. Chark, WR, 11 games/0 starts.

Round 3: (93) Ronnie Harrison, DB, 14 games/8 starts.

Round 4: (129) Will Richardson, OT, 0 games/0 starts.

Round 6: (203) Tanner Lee, QB, 0 games/0 starts.

Round 7: (230) Leon Jacobs, LB, 12 games/3 starts; (247) Logan Cooke, P, 16 games/0 starts.



Foreseeing a need at defensive tackle, Jacksonville swung on Bryan -- and, after a year, it might have been a miss. Bryan recorded 20 tackles and one sack in 16 games, but wasn't the kind of impact player you'd typically expect from a first-round pick, making the likely impending release of Marcell Dareus tougher to swallow. Chark wasn't the contributor the Jags might've anticipated he'd be, but still has the size and skills needed to develop. Richardson's first season was a washout due to knee injury, and his absence was felt when Cam Robinson was lost in September due to an ACL injury. Harrison was an encouraging rookie and -- right now -- stands as the best player from this class. Lee spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. Jacobs was a depth player who made a minimal impact in 12 games. Cooke was a competent punter, averaging 41.2 net yards and putting 37 of his 86 punts inside the 20 (ranking third in the NFL).



Combine/free agency focus: The Jaguars need to address the quarterback position and seem to have the draft as their only avenue, due to having minimal cap space and a ton of money still tied up in Blake Bortles. (Jacksonville will take a dead cap hit of $16.5 million if he's released.) Missouri product Drew Lock has been routinely mocked to the Jags with their first pick at No. 7. From there, receiver could use an addition, though Dede Westbrook was a decent second option. Jacksonville needs a true No. 1 receiver, but needs a quarterback more. Offensive line appears to be a need, but the Jaguars are better when healthy, so that's not a main priority. Interior defensive line needs better play from Bryan, and could use a depth addition to protect against Bryan not improving in Year 2.