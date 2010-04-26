AFC North: Ravens find mid-round value; Bengals boost firepower

The first draft of the Mike Holmgren era reflects his preference for substance over sizzle. The Browns diligently addressed concerns in their secondary by selecting Joe Haden and T.J. Ward with their early picks, and added Larry Asante as a value pick in the fifth round. With the weakest part of their roster solidified, the Browns were still able to land their quarterback of the future, Colt McCoy, in the third round. The team further bolstered their anemic offense with the selections of Montario Hardesty and Carlton Mitchell. The Browns' haul might be short on star power, but features a blue-collar bunch that upgrades the talent on the roster.