AFC North draft grades: Cleveland Browns take wise approach

2) CINCINNATI BENGALS: When a team is loaded due to superb player acquisition, the decision makers are free to draft with an eye toward the future. After putting together one of the most talented rosters in the NFL over the past few seasons, the Bengals used the 2015 draft to further cement a foundation that should allow them to remain perennial contenders for the next five years. Offensive tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher are developmental prospects poised to take over as starting bookends in the next year or two. Paul Dawson is arguably the most instinctive linebacker in the draft, but character concerns and questionable athletic traits led to his drop down the charts. If he takes care of business off the field, he could become a difference maker in the middle alongside Vontaze Burfict (who, by the way, was a very similar prospect when he went undrafted out of Arizona State). Keep an eye on receiver Mario Alford. Offensive coordinator Hue Jackson could use him as the vertical stretch playmaker who deters opponents from playing press-man on the outside. GRADE: B+