AFC North draft grades: Bengals' deep class headlines division

The Steelers' consistent approach to the draft has fueled their remarkable run as perennial AFC contenders. Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin do a terrific job of nabbing smart, tough and physical players ideally suited for the Steelers' system. David DeCastro is certainly built in that mold with his polished game and rugged approach. Mike Adams isn't a traditional Steeler selection, based on his character concerns, but he does have immense talent and potential. If he focuses on his on-field improvement, he could develop into a franchise-caliber left tackle as a pro. Alameda Ta'amu is a rock-solid nose tackle capable of manning the point after Casey Hampton retires.