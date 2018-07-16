AFC East training camp preview: Key players to watch

Looming camp question: Who is the starting quarterback in Week 1 -- and does it matter? Presenting: AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen, in the most lukewarm quarterback competition in recent NFL history! Angling to replace the departed Taylor, the members of the trio have six combined career starts (including the postseason), nine touchdowns and eight interceptions between them -- and no one has the upper hand heading into camp. With the most experience and a shiny new contract under his belt, McCarron was thought to be the favorite to win the job. But reports from OTAs and minicamp pegged Peterman -- he of five first-start-first-half interceptions -- to be the most serious contender to begin the season under center. Buffalo appears to be slow-playing Allen's development, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Bills give their first-round pick a shot to start early on, or, at the very least, a preseason game. But in what is likely a rebuilding year for the Bills, what does it mean for a quarterback to be named the Week 1 starter? Buffalo's long-term QB situation will likely remain unresolved even heading into September. Plus, the Bills aren't playing to win two months from now; given the structural state of their offense, they're playing to win two years from now. This battle could last all season, and then some.