LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend on robbery: He set me up

LeSean McCoy's former girlfriend told police she believed the Buffalo Bills running back "set her up" when she was violently assaulted during an alleged home invasion robbery at her residence in suburban Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

In 911 call audio released by the Milton Police Dept., Delicia Cordon tells a dispatcher she believes McCoy is responsible for what happened while explaining why she didn't want to meet with officers outside the home.

"I have cameras all outside my house and my boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside," Cordon said. "I really feel like because we're breaking up that he wants all his jewelry back."

A police incident report states the victim said she was attacked by an unidentified black male who was dressed in black and wearing a mask before he fled. Cordon was hospitalized after suffering substantial injuries to her head and arms during the alleged assault.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident," police said in the statement Tuesday.

Responding to a social media post blaming him for what happened, McCoy vehemently denied the accusation, saying he hadn't been in "direct contact with any of the people involved in months." McCoy has been in the Miami area this week training for the upcoming season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Cordon has lived in the home owned by McCoy since the fall of 2016, according to her attorneys. Fulton County court records show McCoy has been trying to have her evicted, and police have been called three times to the residence in the last year.

McCoy told police responding to a domestic disturbance call on July 3, 2017, that he and Cordon had broken up and said he was concerned she would make false accusations against him. McCoy stated he was "trying to be very careful about being around her given the climate of domestic abuse in his profession."

McCoy also told the officers that jewelers had loaned him and Cordon jewelry to wear at events and that Cordon had not returned the items. He said he asked Cordon to return the jewelry multiple times.

Cordon's attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, said in a statement this week that the man who attacked her client demanded specific jewelry she had received from McCoy.

Arriving at the home a short time later, Cordon confirmed her breakup with McCoy and said she had spoken to an attorney about the eviction process. Both McCoy and Cordon made no accusations of physical abuse. However, Cordon was taken into custody by Fulton County Sheriff's deputies after they determined she had an active warrant for her arrest because of a missed traffic court appearance.

Police responded to another domestic disturbance at the home on April 11, 2018, but no action was taken after both McCoy and Cordon said that they managed to work everything out, according to the report.

Then, on June 1, Cordon called police to report she could see people removing items from the home via an in-house camera while in Virginia. When police arrived, McCoy's mother, Daphne, told the officer her son instructed her to remove the items. Police told her a court would have to decide whether the items could be removed and officers told movers to put furniture already loaded onto a truck back into the house.

An officer later contacted LeSean, who said he'd look into the eviction process with his lawyer.

Tuesday's incident was revealed publicly by an unidentified Instagram user who posted a graphic image showing Cordon bloodied and bruised. She later deleted the post, explaining that the decision was prompted by advice from the victim's attorney. She also wrote, "I stand by what I said [in the original post]. I've personally addressed [McCoy] on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday the league is "reviewing the matter."

This isn't the first time McCoy has been accused of assault. He was sued in 2013 by a woman who claimed the then-Eagles running back assaulted her before kicking her off a party bus. McCoy also was investigated for his involvement in an alleged altercation at a Philadelphia nightclub in 2016 with off-duty police officers, but prosecutors did not press charges.

McCoy, who turned 30 on Thursday, is entering his fourth NFL season with the Bills after playing six seasons with the Eagles.