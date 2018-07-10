LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend beaten in home invasion

Police are investigating a home invasion robbery at an Atlanta suburban residence owned by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy that left his former girlfriend hospitalized on Tuesday.

Police in Milton, Georgia, are in the preliminary stage of their investigation and haven't named any suspects. Responding to a social media post blaming him for what happened, McCoy vehemently denied the accusation, saying he hadn't been in "direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

The Bills running back hired Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

"We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League," the Bills said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information."

McCoy was in Miami on Tuesday morning training in preparation for the upcoming season, Garafolo added.

Delicia Cordon was identified by her lawyer, Tanya Mitchell Graham, as the victim. In a statement, Graham said Cordon was sleeping when a man attacked her and demanded cash and specific jewelry she had received from McCoy -- items which McCoy allegedly had requested back on several previous occasions. The attacker allegedly hit Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times and bruised her wrists while forcibly removing bracelets. Photos obtained by NFL.com from Cordon's legal team showed multiple injuries to her face and wrists.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Cordon was treated for her injuries at North Fulton Regional Hospital and was released. A second woman in the home, who was identified by Cordon's attorneys as her cousin, suffered a minor injury during the incident, police said.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident," police said in the statement. There were no visible signs of forced entry into the home, Graham said.

Cordon has lived in the home owned by McCoy since the fall of 2016, according to her attorneys. Fulton County court records show McCoy has been trying to have her evicted.

The incident was revealed publicly by an unidentified Instagram user who posted a graphic image showing Cordon bloodied and bruised. She later deleted the post, explaining that the decision was prompted by advice from the victim's attorney. She also wrote, "I stand by what I said [in the original post]. I've personally addressed [McCoy] on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is "reviewing the matter."

This isn't the first time McCoy has been accused of assault. He was sued in 2013 by a woman who claimed the then-Eagles running back assaulted her before kicking her off a party bus. McCoy also was investigated for his involvement in an alleged altercation at a Philadelphia nightclub in 2016 with off-duty police officers, but prosecutors did not press charges.

McCoy, who turns 30 on Thursday, is entering his fourth NFL season with the Bills after playing six seasons with the Eagles.