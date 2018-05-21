Bills release Richie Incognito from reserve/retired list

Richie Incognito could get another shot with a new team.

The Buffalo Bills released Incognito from the reserve/retired list, the team announced Monday. The transaction makes Incognito an immediate free agent eligible to sign with potential suitors.

Speculation will surely mount in the coming days surrounding Incognito's desire to continue his playing career, and a source confirmed he expressed a desire to play this coming season.

Incognito, who took a pay cut in March, told numerous media outlets on April 10 that he planned to retire after a 12-year career, and the Bills placed him on the reserve/retired list two days later.

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Incognito spent the past three seasons playing guard at a high level for the Bills. He has also played for the Rams (2005-09) and Dolphins (2010-13).