Bills place Richie Incognito on reserved/retired list

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday they have placed guard Richie Incognito on the reserve/retired list.

The move comes two days after the offensive lineman told multiple reporters he planned to retire from football after 12 seasons.

@68INCOGNITO just told me the following: "I'm, done. That's it. It's been a long career. Went to the doctor. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame." Full story to come. â Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) April 10, 2018

Incognito recently took a pay cut from $6.425 million to $4.75 million, but got a $1 million bonus in the move. He could be forced to return some of the money upon retiring. Incognito also recently tweeted that he fired his agent.

The 34-year-old played 12 NFL seasons with the Rams, Dolphins and Bills. He moved to Buffalo following the "Bullygate" scandal in Miami. Incognito started every game at guard during his past three seasons with the Bills and was still playing at a high level at the time of his retirement.

Incognito's retirement continues the offensive line losses in Buffalo this offseason. The Bills also traded away left tackle Cordy Glenn, and center Eric Wood announced the end of his career due to neck issues.