AFC East roster reset: Patriots vulnerable after Tom Brady's exit?

Normally, I wouldn't suggest the addition of a wide receiver, however costly the acquisition or prolific the player, is the most significant of a division's offseason happenings. But Buffalo's trade for Diggs is just that. The Bills located the right player at the right time to fill a glaring hole in their roster and invested heavily in him. Just hours after Arizona fleeced Houston for DeAndre Hopkins, Buffalo sent Minnesota the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft, a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick for a receiver who was more vocally disruptive and less productive than Hopkins, but one whose contract situation was at least resolved. Locked in for four seasons, with a potential team out in 2023, Diggs comes to Buffalo as inarguably the best route runner and deep threat Josh Allen has had in his young career. The Bills pegged John Brown as their No. 1 last year, and while he logged his second career 1,000-yard season, no one would mistake the speedster for the X-factor in Buffalo. Bringing in Diggs, however, rounds out a three-headed monster at receiver with Brown and slot man Cole Beasley and provides Allen a durable top-shelf target at a reasonable price. Whether Diggs wishes by midseason that he'd rather be sending passive-aggressive tweets targeted at Kirk Cousins and Rick Spielman than being overthrown by Allen in lake-effect snowstorms remains to be seen. For now, Buffalo can relish the road taken, and Diggs can acclimate himself to the status of the division's alpha receiver.