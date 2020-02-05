AFC East rookie grades: Bills get a boost; Pats swing and miss

Fresh off a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Alabama, Williams was viewed as a slam-dunk selection when the Jets came on the clock at No. 3 overall. But his first campaign with New York was quite underwhelming. A penetrating, game-wrecking force of nature with the Tide, Williams was reduced to a block-eating space-filler on the Jets. Now, Gang Green didn't exactly put the rookie in a position to put up numbers -- routinely deploying him as more of a two-gapping defensive tackle, as opposed to putting him in a playmaking role -- but you can bet that everyone will expect more than 2.5 sacks and six QB hits in 2020. Sadly, the Jets' second selection went far worse. Polite, who had first-round buzz before completely bombing the pre-draft process, was released before the regular season even began. That's an unmitigated disaster for a Day 2 selection. Honestly, the Jets' last two picks were their best two picks, at least in terms of 2019 returns. Cashman was a sideline-to-sideline playmaker -- against both the run and pass -- before a shoulder injury in late October sidelined him for the season. (This is concerning, as the former Minnesota Golden Gopher had multiple shoulder surgeries in college.) Austin got a late start on the season, as he was recovering from a torn ACL, but he acquitted himself quite well when he hit the field. That is, before he gave up a bad touchdown pass against the Steelers in Week 16 and was banished to Gregg Williams' doghouse, never to be seen again. The lengthy cover man should get a chance to prove himself again in 2020.