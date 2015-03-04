AFC East Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the AFC East teams leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft.
BUFFALO BILLS
Mock drafts:
Second-round spot: 50
Prospects associated with the Bills:
» Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson:Rex Ryan: Beasley's no Mike Mamula
» Carl Davis, DT, Iowa:Bills schedule visit with Iowa's star DT
» Nate Orchard, DE, Utah:Pass rusher visited Bills
» Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor:Petty to meet with Bills two days before draft
» Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.):Walford met with Bills at combine
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Second-round spot: 47
Prospects associated with the Dolphins:
» Nelson Agholor, WR, USC: Fast-rising WR visiting with Dolphins
» Stephone Anthony, ILB, Clemson:Anthony working out for Dolphins
» Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson:Beasley drawing interest from Dolphins
» Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn:Speedy WR with shaky hands visits Dolphins
» La'el Collins, OT, LSU: Report: Collins among Dolphins' top targets
» Tyeler Davison, DT, Fresno State:Davison put through pro day workout by Dolphins coach
» Stefon Diggs, WR, Maryland: Big-play WR to visit Dolphins
» Phillip Dorsett, WR, Miami: Speedy WR to meet with Dolphins
» Chris Dunkley, CB, USF:WR-turned-CB to visit with Dolphins
» Cameron Erving, C, Florida State:Seminoles' top blocker works out for Dolphins
» Ereck Flowers, OT, Miami: Flowers has meeting set with Dolphins
» Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin:Dolphins visiting with Gordon
» Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Missouri: DGB visits with Dolphins
» Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia:Rapoport: Dolphins in play for Gurley
» R.J. Harris, WR, New Hampshire:Productive FCS WR worked out for Dolphins
» Bobby Hart, OL, Florida State: Seminoles' right tackle works out for Dolphins
» *Zack Hodges, OLB, Harvard:Hodges spotted with Dolphins at Senior Bowl
» *Gerod Holliman, S, Louisville:Miami native worked out for Dolphins
» Gabe Holmes, TE, Purdue:Report: Holmes to work out for Dolphins
» Tre Jackson, G, Florida State: Seminoles' massive guard prospect works out for Dolphins
» Josh Keyes, OLB, Boston College:Under-the-radar LB worked out for Dolphins
» Darius Kilgo, DT, Maryland:3-year starting DT has visited with Dolphins
» Josue Matias, OL, Florida State: Seminoles' day-three draft prospect works out for Dolphins
» *DeVante Parker, WR, Louisville: Parker scheduled to visit Dolphins
» *Breshad Perriman, WR, UCF: Dolphins host Perriman on visit
» Denzel Perryman, ILB, Miami:Perryman has visit scheduled with Dolphins
» Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma:Star DT visited with Dolphins
» Wes Saxton, TE, South Alabama:Dolphins TE coach checks out Saxton's pro day
» Jean Sifrin, TE, Massachusetts:Productive TE (and Miami native) to visit with Dolphins
» Cedric Thompson, DB, Minnesota: Late-round prospect to visit Dolphins
» Lynden Trail, OLB/DE, Norfolk State: FCS star (and Miami native) to visit with Dolphins
» Tray Walker, CB, Texas Southern:Cornerback not invited to combine visiting with Dolphins
» Ramik Wilson, LB, Georgia: Wilson lines up meeting with Dolphins
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Mock drafts:
» Brian Baldinger:Preston Smith, DE, Mississippi State
» Bucky Brooks:Cameron Erving, C, Florida State
» Charley Casserly:Patriots trade out of first round in deal with Buccaneers
» Charles Davis:Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State
» Daniel Jeremiah:Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke
» Lance Zierlein:Landon Collins, S, Alabama
Second-round spot: 64
Prospects associated with the Patriots:
» Nelson Agholor, WR, USC:Patriots to work out Agholor
» David Andrews, C, Georgia:Patriots will reportedly work out Andrews
» Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Auburn:All-SEC RB meets with Patriots
» Cameron Clear, TE, Texas A&M:Clear has visit with Patriots at pro day
» Sammie Coates, WR, Auburn:Belichick watches Coates closely at AU pro day
» Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke:Shifty WR had workout for Patriots
» Mike Davis, RB, South Carolina:Three-down RB to visit with Patriots
» Paul Dawson, ILB, TCU:All-Big 12 'backer works out for Super Bowl champs
» Stefon Diggs, WR, Maryland:Belichick attends pro day
» Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Florida State: Versatile FSU DL visits Super Bowl champs
» Devin Gardner, QB/WR, Michigan:Gardner says he'll work out for Patriots
» Eddie Goldman, DL, Florida State: Pats among six clubs to host Goldman
» Todd Gurley, RB, Georgia: Pats set up visit with Gurley
» Ben Heeney, LB, Kansas:Productive LB has workout scheduled with Patriots
» Tre Jackson, G, Florida State: Pats set up visit with top guard prospect
» Darius Kilgo, DT, Maryland:3-year starting DT has visited with Patriots
» Bobby McCain, CB, Memphis:Short CB worked out for Patriots
» Breshad Perriman, WR, Central Florida:Belichick gets look at speedy WR
» Nick Perry, S, Alabama:Versatile S worked out for Patriots
» Denzel Perryman, LB, Miami: Big-hitting LB worked out for Pats
» JaCorey Shepherd, CB, Kansas:Under-the-radar CB has workout scheduled with Patriots
» Randall Telfer, TE, USC:Telfer to visit Patriots
» Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.):Walford met with Patriots at combine
» Trae Waynes, CB, Michigan State:Pats give Waynes closer look in workout
» Tyrell Williams, WR Western Oregon:Division II WR worked out for Patriots
» Julian Wilson, CB, Oklahoma:Big CB worked out for Patriots
NEW YORK JETS
Second-round spot: 37
Prospects associated with the Jets:
» Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson:Jets visiting with top pass-rushing prospects
» Amari Cooper, WR, Alabama:Cooper has met with Jets
» Ronald Darby, CB, Florida State:Darby has visit lined up with Jets
» Bud Dupree, OLB, Kentucky:Jets visiting with top pass-rushing prospects
» Mario Edwards, Jr., DT, Florida State:Versatile lineman visits with Jets
» Dante Fowler, Jr., OLB, Florida: Fowler to visit with Jets
» Senquez Golson, CB, Ole Miss:Jets DB coach present for Ole Miss' pro day
» Garrett Grayson, QB, Colorado State:Grayson to visit Jets
» Randy Gregory, OLB, Nebraska:Jets visiting with top pass-rushing prospects
» Eli Harold, OLB, Virginia: Harold has had 14 team visits/workouts
» Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA:Hundley has work out with Jets
» Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon:Mariota had workout and visit with Jets
» Benardrick McKinney, ILB, Mississippi State:New Jets DC checks out Mississippi State's pro day
» Andrus Peat, OT, Stanford:Jets to host Peat
» Marcus Peters, CB, Washington:Peters visits Jets
» Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor:Jets bringing Petty in for pre-draft visit
» Cody Prewitt, FS, Ole Miss:Ole Miss DBs impress in front of Jets DB coach
» Shane Ray, OLB, Missouri:Jets visiting with top pass-rushing prospects
» Edmond Robinson, OLB, Newberry:Jets LB coach at Newberry's pro day
» Kristjan Sokoli, DT, Buffalo:Under-the-radar DT to visit with Jets
» Clive Walford, TE, Miami (Fla.):Walford met with Jets at combine
» Kevin White, WR, West Virginia:White has visit scheduled with Jets
» Leonard Williams, DL, USC: Williams to visit with Jets
» Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State:Winston visit to Jets in jeopardy due to scheduling issues