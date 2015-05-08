AFC East draft grades: Mike Maccagnan crushes first Jets draft

4) BUFFALO BILLS: It's hard to kill the Bills for failing to knock it out of the park on draft day when their offseason acquisitions have put the team squarely in contention in the AFC East. Buffalo has assembled one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, with few glaring holes outside of the quarterback position. Thus, the team entered the draft looking for complementary players to augment the stars dotting the rosters on both sides of the ball. Ronald Darby appears to be a luxury pick based on the Bills' deep and talented secondary, but he could be insurance against Stephon Gilmore's potential departure at the end of his contract. Regardless, he gives the Bills a nickel corner to throw into the rotation on sub-packages. The selections of former Seminoles Karlos Williams and Nick O'Leary led to some quizzical looks in league circles, based on Buffalo's depth at running back and tight end, but it's never a bad thing to add competition to the bottom of the roster. Dezmin Lewis could be a diamond in the rough -- the 6-4, 214-pound wideout's a small-school sleeper with big-time potential. GRADE: C