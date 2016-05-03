AFC East draft grades: Laremy Tunsil well worth risk for Dolphins

It is hard to take shots at the Patriots' draft-day work, given their dominance of the AFC East for the past 15 years, but their acquisitions are sometimes difficult to comprehend when assessing team needs. New England often bypasses seemingly pressing needs to select players who fit specific roles that Bill Belichick envisions. In this class, the Pats collected a number of two-phase playmakers capable of making contributions as traditional players and special teams demons. Cyrus Jones is an exceptional nickel-corner prospect with outstanding feet, ball skills and instincts. The 'Bama product is well-schooled in the fundamentals, and his disciplined approach is a perfect fit in New England. In addition, Jones is arguably the best punt returner in the draft -- his presence on the roster gives New England yet another option in the return game. Malcolm Mitchell is a talented pass catcher with big-play potential. He is an ascending wide receiver, but also offers versatility and special teams value based on his previous experience as a collegiate defensive back. The selection of quarterback Jacoby Brissett raised some eyebrows, based on the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo and the general value of a top-100 pick. Although the N.C. State product is an intriguing developmental prospect, the quarterback room could have an interesting dynamic with a pair of young gunslingers vying for the No. 2 spot behind Tom Brady. GRADE: C