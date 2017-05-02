AFC East draft grades: Jets snagged Jamal Adams ... and what?

I realize the Jets are shopping former first-round pick Calvin Pryor and might cut ties with 28-year-old Marcus Gilchrist at some point soon because he's coming off knee surgery and due to make $6 million in each of the next two seasons, but this pick just confused me a bit. If they are not able to recoup value for Pryor, what is the plan and who suffers? Why punish Gilchrist, who might have been the team's second-best defensive player outside of Leonard Williams last season (he was just that, according to Pro Football Focus)? Building a Legion of Boom is a fine idea if you're one or two players away, but as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said on the air during Thursday's first round, the Jets might have the worst roster in professional football right now. Is sitting on your hands while two of the better offensive linemen -- Cam Robinson and Forrest Lamp -- go just a few picks in front of you a good idea? Is passing on a top corner prospect like Sidney Jones the right way to go? This pick has a ton of boom-or-bust potential, of course. Strengthening a strength is how talent-deficient teams can close the gap and maybe the Jets' plan is to match up well with teams like the Patriots and hope they can grind it out on the other side of the ball.