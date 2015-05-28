 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Adrian Peterson asks Vikings to 'honor' his contract

Published: May 28, 2015 at 10:01 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

One day after Adrian Peterson insisted that his absence from Vikings OTAs had "nothing to do with wanting to be traded," the All-Pro running back made it crystal clear on Thursday what has him miffed.

Taking to Twitter, Peterson unleashed a rant centered around his seven-year, $96 million contract, which runs through 2017.

"I love people who think they know it all!," Peterson wrote. "Smh, Research how many NFL teams hasn't honored a player's contract & learn something. Question for the people, is a contract two sided or one? Ok great two sided! Well why when one party decides ... Mr. ? we wan't you to take a pay cut now or better yet flat out release you! There's never no talk about honoring a contract!"

The Vikings have every intention of paying Peterson the $12.75 million he's due in 2015. A.P.'s concern is 2016, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. With no guaranteed money left in his deal, the six-time Pro Bowler wants financial assurances beyond this season.

"I know hundreds of player's that wished their team would've HONORED the contract! But instead got threw to the side like like trash," Peterson went on. "A lill crazy how one side has so much power that they can do as they please when it come to the contract!"

Peterson spent all but one game of last season serving a suspension stemming from his no-contest plea on what the league called "an incident of abusive discipline" toward his 4-year-old son. Amid reports that A.P. now wants out of Minnesota, coach Mike Zimmer made it clear on Wednesday that Peterson's only options are playing for the Vikings or retiring.

Bottom line: Everything here centers around money. We continue to believe that Peterson and the Vikings will work this out in time for training camp.

UPDATE: After a brief ceasefire, Peterson started tweeting again, this time focusing his attention on the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mr. Irrelevant: Broncos select Buffalo LB Red Murdock at No. 257 overall to end 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday. The "Mr. Irrelevant" is the moniker given each year to the last pick of the NFL draft, established in 1976.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs pick LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 249 overall selection

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 249 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Packers trade up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with No. 216 overall pick

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with the No. 216 overall selection during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with the No. 211 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

The Cleveland Browns added to their QB room on Saturday, selecting Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the No. 182 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

Las Vegas is sending defensive end Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the 150th overall pick of this year's draft. The Raiders are also sending the 219th overall pick to the Saints in the deal.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Jets trade up to select Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with No. 110 overall pick

The New York Jets have traded up to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with the 110th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Raiders trade up to select Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy with No. 101 overall pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up to select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys riding high after key additions midway through draft: 'We've changed this defense'

The Cowboys are riding high into Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft after drafting three defenders with their first three picks in the NFL draft and adding LB Dee Winters via trade on Friday.

news

GM Nick Caserio: Anyone reporting Texans could trade WR Nico Collins 'can take it and shove it'

The latest Texans player bandied about as a trade candidate this offseason was that of standout wide receiver Nico Collins, an idea general manager Nick Caserio swiftly blasted.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Steelers select Penn State QB Drew Allar in Round 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Cardinals select Miami QB Carson Beck with No. 65 overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals selected Miami quarterback Carson Beck with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.