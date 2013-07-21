Accuracy, footwork are concerns for Miami QB Stephen Morris

Published: Jul 21, 2013 at 10:36 AM
Stephen-Morris-tos-130721.jpg
Steve Mitchell–USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Miami senior QB Stephen Morris impressed -- and surprised -- numerous observers with his performance at the recent Manning Passing Academy.

"I feel like I did a lot better than people thought I was going to do," Morris said Sunday at the 2013 ACC Football Kickoff media event.

The same could be said about his performance last season, when he was the Hurricanes' unquestioned starter for the first time. He threw for 3,345 yards -- the fifth-best single-season mark at a school that has produced big-time quarterbacks -- and 21 TDs.

Talented Top 50

Daniel Jeremiah has spent his summer vacation poring over college football video, and the result is this look at college football's top 50 players. More ...

Morris won the skills competition at the Manning camp, which was loaded with top quarterbacks. The skills competition included throwing at a target on a moving golf cart 30, 40 and 50 yards away. In the "golf cart test," Morris went 6-of-6.

Morris (6-2, 214) started five games in his first two seasons at Miami, sharing time with Jacory Harris. Quarterback was a position of concern for UM entering last season, but no more. Morris had four 300-yard games, including two games with 400 yards and one with 566. While he struggled with his decision-making early (seven interceptions in the first eight games), he threw zero interceptions in the final four games.

Arm strength never has been a concern for Morris, but accuracy has been; Morris has completed 57.7 percent of his career passes, about 6 or 7 percentage points below what is expected. But Morris said he has worked hard on improving that facet of his game.

The biggest thing he worked on during the offseason was his footwork. "I missed throws [in the past] because of" poor footwork, he said. Morris said he has rushed throws and made awkward passes because he wasn't set up correctly, but he is confident that is behind him.

>> Johnny Manziel, AJ McCarron make waves at Manning camp

Morris said his time at the Manning camp helped reiterate how important footwork can be. He said Eli and Peyton Manning also talked about the importance of not overstepping into your throws and about rotating your hips correctly.

Morris' revamped skill set will get an early-season test: The Hurricanes play host to Florida and its deep secondary on Sept. 7. Two Florida cornerbacks were on NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the nation's top 50 players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE