Aaron Rodgers reigns among top 10 QBs; Tom Brady takes a hit

It's hard to suggest Brees is a descending player when he's topped the 5,000-yard mark in three of the last four seasons (and was just 48 yards shy of making it four straight in 2014). The numbers suggest the 36-year-old's still one of the best in the business, but the Saints' lack of perimeter weapons could prevent Brees from playing at the level we're accustomed to in 2015. The loss of Jimmy Graham robbed Brees of his most reliable red-zone threat, while Kenny Stills' departure took away a legitimate big-play receiver on the outside. The presence of Sean Payton ensures Brees will play in an imaginative offense suited to his skills as a pinpoint rhythm passer, but the suspect supporting cast could make it hard for the veteran to perform at a high level at his relatively advanced age.