Aaron Murray defends suspended Georgia RB Todd Gurley

These are times of reform for the NCAA, and increased financial assistance for scholarship athletes is among the primary topics, though that assistance doesn't necessarily have to manifest itself in the name-and-likeness realm. Increasing the value of a scholarship to the full cost of attendance is another reform with some institutional support, one which would benefit every student-athlete and not just the ones whose autographs carry monetary value. NCAA rules allow athletes to profit from autographs after their eligibility has expired, something Murray said he took advantage of.