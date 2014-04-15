Aaron Donald, Tim Jernigan being looked at by Dallas Cowboys

The knock on Donald (6-foot-1, 286 pounds) is his lack of size. You certainly cannot ding him for a lack of productivity: He had a nation's-leading 26.5 tackles for loss in 2013, an incredible amount for an interior lineman. He also is versatile, having played tackle, nose tackle and end. He had 11 sacks playing end in a 3-4 set as a sophomore in 2011 and 11 playing tackle in a 4-3 alignment as a senior in 2013. He fits best as a tackle in a 4-3, where his quickness stands out.