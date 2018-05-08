7 college football teams that could be next to dominate NFL draft

Total points: 719 (7 players)

Reuter 150 players:

» DE Rashan Gary (No. 3)

» LB Devin Bush (No. 10)

» QB Shea Patterson (No. 25)

» LB Chase Winovich (No. 47)

» RB Karan Higdon (No. 65)

» LB Khaleke Hudson (No. 76)

» CB Lavert Hill (No. 112)

What you need to know: The Wolverines had a down year in the 2018 draft (two selections, none in the first two rounds), but that doesn't mean the program's draft cauldron is empty. To the contrary, two of Reuter's top 10 players for the coming season reside in Michigan's front seven on defense: Gary and Bush. Gary is a marvel of a physical specimen who was selected as one of NFL.com's most freakish athletes in college football last summer. Bush, a junior this fall, is on the small side (5-foot-11, 222 pounds), but was a Butkus Award finalist in his first year as a full-time starter last season. Patterson, only recently declared eligible for 2018 after transferring from Ole Miss, has an ability to extend plays like no quarterback Jim Harbaugh has had so far at UM.