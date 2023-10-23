Niners RB Christian McCaffrey officially active Monday night against Vikings 

McCaffrey's been exceptional so far in 2023, so having him available is likely a relief for the Niners. It's an even more crucial development, considering San Francisco will be without Deebo Samuel, who was ruled out Saturday with a shoulder injury, and left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿.

McCaffrey heads into the game having scored at least one touchdown from scrimmage in each game this season, matching the all-time record. In total this season, McCaffrey has a league-leading 553 rushing yards, seven rushing scores and two touchdown catches.

McCaffrey's averaging 22.2 touches per game. Whether he can maintain that workload with his injury or if more reps will be had by Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason will be worth monitoring.