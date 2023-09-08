49ers QB Brock Purdy on Steelers CB Patrick Peterson predicting INT Sunday: 'We'll see'

"There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we're gonna get from those guys in certain situations," Peterson said, not divulging what exactly those tells were. "When I get my pick Sunday, we'll talk about it."

Purdy, set to start his ninth career game, including playoffs, brushed off the comments when asked about Peterson suggesting he knew what plays were coming.

"Yeah, I don't really know what to say about that," Purdy said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I mean, he's a good player. Patrick Peterson's a great player. I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona. He played for the Cardinals and stuff. So yeah, it's the competitive nature of football. So, we'll see."