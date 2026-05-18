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2026 NFL Munich Game tickets sales windows

Published: May 18, 2026 at 04:46 AM

Your sales windows for the 2026 NFL Munich Game to be played at the FC Bayern Munich Arena are as follows:

Amex presale: *From Thursday 28th May 10am to Wednesday 3rd June 5pm CEST
Hospitality: From Thursday 4th June Midday CEST
General Admission: From Friday 10th July Midday CEST

*subject to availability

Ticket pricing is as follows for the New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions Game to be played on November 15th at 3:30pm CET

Category2026 *All In Ticket Price
1€413.75
2€368.75
3€283.75
4€233.75
5€180.60
6€147.90
7€126.10
8€83.59
Category 4 Child€117.93
Category 5 Child€90.68
Category 8 Child€42.17

Starting with the 2026 NFL season, the NFL is using *all-in pricing for NFL International Games, so you'll be able to see the total price of your ticket purchase, with no surprises at checkout. That's because you'll see the cost of your ticket, including all fees - from the moment you start shopping for your seats.'

Visit jaguars.co.uk to see ticket prices for Texans vs Jaguars at Wembley Stadium

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